Next Article
UPI just hit a new record—over 19 billion transactions
UPI just broke its own record, handling 19.47 billion transactions worth ₹25.1 lakh crore in July 2025.
That's a huge jump—up 35% in volume and 22% in value from last year—showing how fast digital payments are catching on across India.
Daily transactions have crossed the 600 million mark
People are using UPI more than ever, with daily transactions rising to 628 million and daily value topping ₹80,919 crore this July.
That's steady growth even compared to last month, making UPI a go-to for everything from splitting bills to shopping online.
UPI is changing how India pays
UPI isn't just popular—it's changing how India pays.
Cool features like credit on UPI and easy recurring payments make life simpler, while government pushes for cashless options mean you can expect even more ways to pay without cash soon.