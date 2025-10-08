Air India and STARLUX Airlines introduce interline partnership

What does the partnership mean for travelers?

With this partnership, Air India flyers can reach Taipei through major Southeast Asian cities like Hong Kong and Singapore, while STARLUX passengers get smoother access to Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

Tickets are already available via travel agents, and will soon show up on Air India's app and website.

Air India's Nipun Aggarwal says this opens up more travel options and invites STARLUX passengers to explore India in comfort.