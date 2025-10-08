Air India and STARLUX Airlines introduce interline partnership
Air India just teamed up with Taiwan's STARLUX Airlines, enhancing travel options between India and Taiwan.
Now, you can book a single ticket that covers both airlines, with your bags checked through all the way—no more juggling separate bookings.
This move is set to boost connections and cut down on travel hassles.
What does the partnership mean for travelers?
With this partnership, Air India flyers can reach Taipei through major Southeast Asian cities like Hong Kong and Singapore, while STARLUX passengers get smoother access to Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru.
Tickets are already available via travel agents, and will soon show up on Air India's app and website.
Air India's Nipun Aggarwal says this opens up more travel options and invites STARLUX passengers to explore India in comfort.