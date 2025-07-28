Next Article
Air India asks pilots to manually confirm trainers for checks
Air India is asking its pilots to manually confirm who's assessing them during their annual in-flight checks, since the usual software that assigns trainers is getting an upgrade.
This move comes after some recent government scrutiny about safety lapses and aims to keep things running safely while the tech gets sorted.
Airline has a month to prove it's following safety rules
Alongside this, Air India has a month to review its operations and prove it's following all safety rules.
The airline says these steps are part of a bigger push to meet stricter standards and reassure both regulators and passengers.