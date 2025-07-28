Monsoon boost lifts rice sowing, pulses, oilseeds thrive: Stocks surge
Thanks to a strong 2025 monsoon, rice sowing in India jumped 12.4%—the biggest rise in three years.
By mid-July, nearly 17.7 million hectares were under rice, setting the stage for a record harvest and boosting India's global export clout.
Investors have taken notice, with both rice and agrochemical stocks seeing impressive gains.
More food security at home, stronger exports abroad
With about 84% of India getting normal or extra rain, not just rice but pulses and oilseeds are thriving too.
This means more food security at home and stronger exports abroad—a win-win for farmers and the economy.
Rice, agrochemical stocks have outperformed broader market
Companies like LT Foods, KRBL, Best Agrolife, and Meghmani Organics have outperformed the broader market as investors bet on this agricultural upswing.
While some price jumps are due to low public float and speculation, analysts say real growth will depend on strong earnings going forward.