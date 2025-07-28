Monsoon boost lifts rice sowing, pulses, oilseeds thrive: Stocks surge Business Jul 28, 2025

Thanks to a strong 2025 monsoon, rice sowing in India jumped 12.4%—the biggest rise in three years.

By mid-July, nearly 17.7 million hectares were under rice, setting the stage for a record harvest and boosting India's global export clout.

Investors have taken notice, with both rice and agrochemical stocks seeing impressive gains.