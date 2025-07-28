Coforge narrowly beats Mphasis to become India's 7th-largest IT firm

What's behind Coforge's leap? Major wins, like a $1.56 billion software deal with US-based Sabre and picking up a majority stake in Cigniti Technologies last May, fueled significant growth. CEO Sudhir Singh has played a huge role here, nearly quadrupling the company's share price since 2017.

Even with these gains, it wasn't all smooth sailing—Coforge reported negative free cash flow of $21.5 million this quarter, though its operating margin was largely flat at 13.1%.

Meanwhile, Mphasis took a hit after losing FedEx as a client (which made up 8% of their income).

The race among mid-cap IT companies is heating up as they try to catch up with bigger names like TCS and Infosys.