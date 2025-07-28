India, UK sign historic trade deal—Key benefits and implications

Nearly all Indian exports will enter UK duty-free

This deal means more jobs and growth in India's tech and manufacturing spaces—think more phones made here (India is now #2 globally!).

Nearly all Indian exports will enter the UK duty-free, except sensitive stuff like tea or gold.

For British brands like Jaguar Land Rover or premium spirits, tariffs will drop gradually but protections stay for local players.

It's a big step for both countries to trade smarter while keeping key industries safe.