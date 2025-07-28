India, UK sign historic trade deal—Key benefits and implications
India and the UK just signed a major trade deal—CETA—on Thursday, July 24, 2025.
Over the next decade, tariffs will drop for 14 Indian manufacturing sectors like electronics, mobiles, pharma, auto parts, steel, solar modules, and drones.
The agreement is set to power up India's Make in India push and support local industries.
This deal means more jobs and growth in India's tech and manufacturing spaces—think more phones made here (India is now #2 globally!).
Nearly all Indian exports will enter the UK duty-free, except sensitive stuff like tea or gold.
For British brands like Jaguar Land Rover or premium spirits, tariffs will drop gradually but protections stay for local players.
It's a big step for both countries to trade smarter while keeping key industries safe.