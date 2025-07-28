Trump strikes $1.35T deal with EU to avoid trade war

Deal avoids potential trade war, shakes up jobs and prices

This deal was hammered out during tense talks in Scotland's Turnberry and helps both sides dodge a potential trade war—something that could have shaken up jobs and prices for everyone.

Trump leaned on the fact that Europe sells more to the US than it buys (an overall $58.7 billion surplus) to get better terms.

With nearly $1.97 trillion in annual trade between these two giants, keeping things smooth is a win for both economies—especially before any new tariffs could kick in next week.