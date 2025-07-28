Next Article
India to conduct 1,000 outreach programs on CETA over next 20 days
India is rolling out about 1,000 outreach programs over the next 20 days to spread the word about its new trade agreement with the UK (CETA), signed on July 24.
The plan includes workshops and feedback sessions to help businesses and state officials understand what's in the deal and how to make the most of it.
Commerce Minister Goyal meets industry reps to talk strategy
The focus is on sector-specific programs—think leather, textiles, and more—with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal meeting industry reps to talk strategy.
The big win: once the UK ratifies CETA (expected within a year), 99% of Indian exports will enter the UK duty-free.
That means more opportunities for Indian brands to go global.