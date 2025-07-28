India to conduct 1,000 outreach programs on CETA over next 20 days Business Jul 28, 2025

India is rolling out about 1,000 outreach programs over the next 20 days to spread the word about its new trade agreement with the UK (CETA), signed on July 24.

The plan includes workshops and feedback sessions to help businesses and state officials understand what's in the deal and how to make the most of it.