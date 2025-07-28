Next Article
IIT Bombay's ImmunoAct reports ₹62 crore revenue, launches affordable CAR-T therapy
ImmunoAct, a biotech startup from IIT Bombay, just wrapped up a strong FY25 with ₹62 crore in revenue and ₹12 crore profit before tax.
The big driver? NexCAR19—a breakthrough cancer treatment launched in April 2024 that's about 90% cheaper than similar global options.
Already, it's made a difference for over 350 patients across 70 Indian hospitals.
NexCAR19's global expansion
To help take NexCAR19 worldwide, ImmunoAct brought on ex-Roche India MD V Simpson Immanuel as an advisor.
With the CAR-T therapy market expected to hit $134 billion by 2034, the company is aiming to expand access—especially in India and other countries where affordable treatments are needed most.