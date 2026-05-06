Air India board meets May 7 over ₹22,000cr loss
Business
Air India's board is meeting on May 7 to tackle some tough news: the airline expects losses of over ₹22,000 crore by fiscal 2026.
To help turn things around, they are considering moves like making in-flight meals and business lounge access optional add-ons instead of standard perks.
Vinod Kannan and Nipun Aggarwal considered
Big changes could be coming at the top: outgoing CEO Campbell Wilson is expected to attend the meeting as the board discusses who might take over, with Vinod Kannan and Nipun Aggarwal reportedly in the running.
There is also a committee meeting on May 7 to talk about staff pay and bonuses.
Chairman N Chandrasekaran is likely to address employees at a town hall on May 8 about Air India's financial game plan and what's ahead for everyone.