Air India board meets Thursday on 2025-26 finances, CEO
Air India's board is meeting in New Delhi on Thursday to tackle some big topics: the airline's financial health for 2025-26, new cost-cutting ideas, and picking a new CEO as Campbell Wilson prepares to step down later this year.
This all comes while Air India is dealing with higher jet fuel prices and flight disruptions caused by airspace restrictions linked to the West Asia conflict.
Air India hikes fares, adds surcharges
Because of closed airspaces, international flights are taking longer routes, meaning more fuel burned and less profit.
Domestic flights aren't immune either, though capped fuel price hikes have helped a bit.
To cope, Air India has bumped up ticket prices and added fuel surcharges, but even Wilson admits this might put off travelers.
The board is also weighing options like charging separately for meals or lounge access for business fliers as part of its ongoing transformation push.