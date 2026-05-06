Air India board meets Thursday on 2025-26 finances, CEO

Air India hikes fares, adds surcharges

Because of closed airspaces, international flights are taking longer routes, meaning more fuel burned and less profit.

Domestic flights aren't immune either, though capped fuel price hikes have helped a bit.

To cope, Air India has bumped up ticket prices and added fuel surcharges, but even Wilson admits this might put off travelers.

The board is also weighing options like charging separately for meals or lounge access for business fliers as part of its ongoing transformation push.