Air India checks all Boeing planes after crash kills 260
After a tragic Boeing 737-8 accident on June 12 that took 260 lives, Air India is doubling down on safety.
CEO Campbell Wilson shared that all Boeing 737 and 787 planes have passed fresh checks with no problems found.
He says the airline is now doing extra pre-flight inspections to keep passengers safe.
Flight delays and cancelations
Air India's been dealing with some flight delays and cancelations, partly due to an audit that flagged about 100 crew training issues.
To fix this, they've trimmed their schedule and added more checks before takeoff.
International flights are coming back gradually from August, with full service expected by October—showing Air India's focus on safer, smoother journeys ahead.