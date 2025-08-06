Paytm posts 1st-ever quarterly profit

Paytm's tighter budget—cutting employee and marketing costs—helped boost profits and cash flow. This shift finally pushed the company into the black after years of losses.

What's next for Paytm?

CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma is steering Paytm toward more insurance and wealth products, like a new ₹250 SIP with SBI Mutual Fund, plus bigger merchant loans to help small businesses.

Paytm's UPI is now live in places like UAE, Singapore, and Nepal—and there's a bold 1,000-day plan to take India's digital payments playbook worldwide.