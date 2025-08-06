Paytm posts 1st-ever quarterly profit
Paytm just hit a major milestone: it posted its first-ever quarterly profit—₹123 crore—for Q1 FY26, bouncing back from an ₹840 crore loss last year.
Revenue grew 28% to ₹1,918 crore, thanks to more people using payment services and a big jump in financial services.
Paytm's tighter budget boosts profits
Paytm's tighter budget—cutting employee and marketing costs—helped boost profits and cash flow.
This shift finally pushed the company into the black after years of losses.
What's next for Paytm?
CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma is steering Paytm toward more insurance and wealth products, like a new ₹250 SIP with SBI Mutual Fund, plus bigger merchant loans to help small businesses.
Paytm's UPI is now live in places like UAE, Singapore, and Nepal—and there's a bold 1,000-day plan to take India's digital payments playbook worldwide.