European pharma stocks drop as Trump threatens tariffs

Pharma leaders warn proposed tariffs could drive up prices

European pharma leaders called the proposed 15% levy "bad for patients," worried it'll drive up prices and limit access to medicines in Europe.

Companies are already feeling the heat—Bayer's shares slid nearly 5% as profits dipped, and AstraZeneca just announced a massive $50 billion investment in US drug manufacturing to get ahead of any changes.

The whole sector is bracing for some major shifts.