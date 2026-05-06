Air India to announce cuts at May 8 town hall

Air India weighs cuts seeks relief

Expect fewer flights (up to 10% might be cut) and some international routes to North America and Europe could be paused.

Air India is also considering benching around 10% to 12% of its crew and trimming salaries.

On top of that, the airline is asking for over ₹10,000 crore in extra funding and relief on fuel costs, which now make up over 40% of their spending.

All these changes could also slow down new service upgrades or fleet expansion plans.