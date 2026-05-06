Air India to announce cuts at May 8 town hall
Business
Air India is gearing up to announce some serious cost-cutting moves.
The airline's CEO and top team will share the details at a staff town hall on May 8, aiming to tackle rising expenses from high fuel prices, tricky air routes, and currency issues.
Air India weighs cuts seeks relief
Expect fewer flights (up to 10% might be cut) and some international routes to North America and Europe could be paused.
Air India is also considering benching around 10% to 12% of its crew and trimming salaries.
On top of that, the airline is asking for over ₹10,000 crore in extra funding and relief on fuel costs, which now make up over 40% of their spending.
All these changes could also slow down new service upgrades or fleet expansion plans.