Air India's Bengaluru aircraft maintenance facility delayed until 2027
Business
Air India's new aircraft maintenance facility at Bengaluru airport, originally set for early 2026, is now delayed until 2027.
This massive project was supposed to help the airline fix its planes in India instead of sending them abroad, a move aimed at saving time and money.
Supply shortages worsen Air India challenges
The holdup is mainly due to a shortage of special steel and bolts needed for the complex hangars.
Meanwhile, Air India is already dealing with heavy financial losses, a stalled fleet upgrade, and no permanent CEO since March.
As rivals like IndiGo push ahead with their own repair centers, these setbacks are making things even tougher for Tata-owned Air India.