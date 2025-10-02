Airbus to invest $2 billion in Indian aerospace by 2030
Airbus just announced it'll nearly double what it spends on parts and services from India—from $1.4 billion now to $2 billion by 2030.
This move, announced earlier this year and discussed further during a recent meeting in New Delhi with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, highlights how seriously Airbus is taking India as a global aerospace player.
Airbus's recent moves in India
Airbus is teaming up with Tata to start making H125 helicopters in Karnataka—a big win for the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' push for self-reliance.
Plus, they've launched a pilot training center with Air India in Gurugram, aiming to train over 5,000 pilots in the next decade.
Goyal backs Airbus's investment plans
India's becoming a go-to spot for global aviation—and leaders like Goyal are all-in.
He expressed support for Airbus's investment, calling it a testament to the strength and potential of India's aerospace sector, showing how these partnerships could shape future jobs and tech right at home.