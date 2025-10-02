Airbus to invest $2 billion in Indian aerospace by 2030 Business Oct 02, 2025

Airbus just announced it'll nearly double what it spends on parts and services from India—from $1.4 billion now to $2 billion by 2030.

This move, announced earlier this year and discussed further during a recent meeting in New Delhi with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, highlights how seriously Airbus is taking India as a global aerospace player.