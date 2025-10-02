US tariffs on imports: India considers easing rules for SEZs Business Oct 02, 2025

India is looking to tweak rules for its Special Economic Zones (SEZs) after the US hiked import duties.

In the last financial year, SEZs exported about $15.2 billion worth of goods to the US, including pharma and electronics.

Now, the Commerce Department wants to make it easier for these export-focused units to sell inside India too.

Most ministries are on board, but the Finance Ministry is still cautious about keeping things fair for local businesses.