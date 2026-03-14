Airlines impose fuel surcharge as ATF prices soar
Indian airlines like Akasa Air, IndiGo, and Air India are bumping up ticket prices with new fuel surcharges thanks to a sharp rise in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) costs, which make up a big chunk of their expenses.
Akasa's extra charges now range from ₹199 to ₹1,300 per sector (effective March 15, 2026), while IndiGo's start at ₹425 for domestic trips and go up to ₹2,300 for Europe.
Air India's phased fare hike
Air India is rolling out increases in phased stages (Phase one from March 12, 2026, Phase two from March 18, 2026, and a Phase three to be announced):
since March 12, 2026, domestic flights have an added ₹399 fee and West Asia routes get a $10 surcharge.
From March 18, 2026, the fuel surcharge for Europe will be set at $125 (total), and flights to North America and Australia will carry a fuel surcharge of $200 (total).
The Ministry of Civil Aviation says it's keeping an eye on these hikes to make sure fares stay fair.