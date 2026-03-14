Airlines impose fuel surcharge as ATF prices soar

Air India's phased fare hike

Air India is rolling out increases in phased stages (Phase one from March 12, 2026, Phase two from March 18, 2026, and a Phase three to be announced):

since March 12, 2026, domestic flights have an added ₹399 fee and West Asia routes get a $10 surcharge.

From March 18, 2026, the fuel surcharge for Europe will be set at $125 (total), and flights to North America and Australia will carry a fuel surcharge of $200 (total).

The Ministry of Civil Aviation says it's keeping an eye on these hikes to make sure fares stay fair.