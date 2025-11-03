Airtel's profit soars 89% as revenue crosses ₹50,000 crore

ARPU hits ₹256, beating Jio

Most of this growth came from Airtel's mobile services and a strong showing in Africa—Airtel Africa saw its revenue rise by 7.1%.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) hit ₹256 (beating Jio), helped by smarter plan choices and dropping entry-level packs.

With investors watching closely after a recent Supreme Court ruling on telecom dues, all eyes are now on potential tariff hikes and how Airtel plans to keep up the momentum.