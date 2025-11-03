Next Article
Airtel's profit soars 89% as revenue crosses ₹50,000 crore
Business
Airtel just posted an 89% surge in net profit for the September quarter, reaching ₹6,792 crore.
The company's revenue also shot up by 25.7% to ₹52,145 crore, thanks to a jump in data usage and 1.4 million new subscribers.
ARPU hits ₹256, beating Jio
Most of this growth came from Airtel's mobile services and a strong showing in Africa—Airtel Africa saw its revenue rise by 7.1%.
Average revenue per user (ARPU) hit ₹256 (beating Jio), helped by smarter plan choices and dropping entry-level packs.
With investors watching closely after a recent Supreme Court ruling on telecom dues, all eyes are now on potential tariff hikes and how Airtel plans to keep up the momentum.