India's BFSI sector has grown 50x in 20 years
India's banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector has exploded in value—growing over 50 times since 2005 and now making up more than a quarter of the country's GDP.
What started as just 6% of the economy is expected to hit 27% by 2025.
Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have surged ahead
Banks no longer dominate the scene; their share of BFSI market cap dropped from 85% to 57%, as NBFCs, insurers, asset managers, and fintech firms surged ahead.
NBFC profits have soared while their bad loans have shrunk.
Insurance companies' assets have grown tenfold since 2007.
Mutual fund assets jumped an incredible 45 times since 2005—now worth over ₹75 lakh crore—thanks to digital apps making investing easier for everyone.
With this kind of growth, India's BFSI sector is playing a huge role in the country's $30 trillion economy dream.