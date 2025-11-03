Apple hits 10% market share in India for 1st time

iPhone 16 series was top-selling phone in India

The iPhone 16 series was the most shipped phone in India for two quarters straight, with strong sales even in smaller cities and lots of interest in Pro models.

The launch of the iPhone 17 brought record-breaking demand, with upgrades supported by a strong iPhone 12-15 install base.

Apple's festive deals, more stores, and easy financing made it easier for people to grab newer models.