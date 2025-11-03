Apple hits 10% market share in India for 1st time
Apple just hit a new milestone in India, grabbing 10% of the smartphone market in Q3 2025.
For the first time, Apple broke into India's top five smartphone brands by volume, making India its third-largest iPhone market globally.
This jump comes from rising demand for premium phones and Apple's clever offers.
iPhone 16 series was top-selling phone in India
The iPhone 16 series was the most shipped phone in India for two quarters straight, with strong sales even in smaller cities and lots of interest in Pro models.
The launch of the iPhone 17 brought record-breaking demand, with upgrades supported by a strong iPhone 12-15 install base.
Apple's festive deals, more stores, and easy financing made it easier for people to grab newer models.
Vivo leads with 20% share, followed by Samsung and Xiaomi
India's smartphone sales grew by 3% this quarter to a record 48.4 million units. Trade-in programs and channel incentives helped speed up upgrades.
Vivo led with a 20% share, followed by Samsung (14%), then Xiaomi and OPPO (13% each).
Apple's rise shows Indian buyers are leaning toward premium phones and smarter upgrades.