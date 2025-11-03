Bharti Airtel's Q2 profit surges 89% to ₹6,792cr

Financial indicators

EBITDA saw a major increase as well

In addition to the profit and revenue, Bharti Airtel's Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) also saw a major increase of 36% YoY to ₹29,919 crore. The company's EBITDA margin improved significantly during this period as well, reaching an impressive 57.4%. This indicates that not only is the company making more money but it is also managing its costs effectively for better profitability.