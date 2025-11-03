Bharti Airtel's Q2 profit surges 89% to ₹6,792cr
What's the story
Bharti Airtel has reported a stellar financial performance for the July-September quarter. The company's consolidated net profit (before exceptional items) jumped 89% year-on-year to ₹6,792 crore. This growth was driven by strong performance across its India and Africa operations. The company's consolidated revenue also saw a major jump of 26% YoY to ₹52,145 crore during this period.
Financial indicators
EBITDA saw a major increase as well
In addition to the profit and revenue, Bharti Airtel's Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) also saw a major increase of 36% YoY to ₹29,919 crore. The company's EBITDA margin improved significantly during this period as well, reaching an impressive 57.4%. This indicates that not only is the company making more money but it is also managing its costs effectively for better profitability.
Business expansion
Revenue from India jumps by over 22%
Bharti Airtel's revenue from India also saw a major jump of 22.6% YoY to ₹38,690 crore. The growth was driven by continued premiumization in the mobile business, strong fiber subscriber additions, and gains in the enterprise segment. The company's average revenue per user (ARPU) improved to ₹256 from ₹233 a year earlier, further highlighting its strong performance during this period. The overall customer base stood at 624 million across 15 countries, including 450 million users in India.