Akasa Air's festive sale: Up to 25% off international flights
Planning a trip soon? Akasa Air is running a festive sale with up to 25% off on basic fares for international flights.
Just use the code 'FESTIVE' when booking between September 22 and October 2, 2025.
The deal works for Saver and Flexi classes, whether you're flying nonstop or connecting.
Tickets available for 1-way and round-trip journeys
Discounted fares are available for both one-way and round-trip tickets, as long as you book at least three days before your travel date (starting September 25).
You can grab these deals on Akasa Air's website or mobile app.
Other discounts include seat selection, in-flight meals, and extra baggage
It's not just cheaper tickets—seat selection is up to 50% off, in-flight meals and extra baggage are each 10% cheaper, and there is expedited check-in at a flat ₹599 and bundled seat-meal combos at ₹699.
With Akasa now flying to six international cities plus tons of domestic spots, it might be a good time to plan that getaway.