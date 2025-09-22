Akasa Air's festive sale: Up to 25% off international flights

Discounted fares are available for both one-way and round-trip tickets, as long as you book at least three days before your travel date (starting September 25). You can grab these deals on Akasa Air's website or mobile app.

Other discounts include seat selection, in-flight meals, and extra baggage

It's not just cheaper tickets—seat selection is up to 50% off, in-flight meals and extra baggage are each 10% cheaper, and there is expedited check-in at a flat ₹599 and bundled seat-meal combos at ₹699.

With Akasa now flying to six international cities plus tons of domestic spots, it might be a good time to plan that getaway.