Akasa Air's operations head Neelu Khatri resigns
Business
Neelu Khatri, who helped launch Akasa Air a little over three years ago and served as its Senior VP of Operations, has resigned.
A former Indian Air Force officer, she played a key role in getting the airline off the ground.
Akasa's growth plans still on track
The airline says its growth plans are still on track, even after Khatri's exit. Fresh funding from Premji Invest and Claypond Capital (secured in August 2025) is helping fuel expansion.
Right now, Akasa runs over 1,000 flights every week across 24 cities in India and six international spots with a fleet of 30 Boeing 737 MAX jets.