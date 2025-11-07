Alembic gets USFDA nod for blood cancer drug: Details here Business Nov 07, 2025

Alembic Pharmaceuticals just received USFDA approval for its generic version of Dasatinib, a key drug for treating certain types of blood cancer (CML and ALL) in adults, and CML in children.

The USFDA gave the green light this week, and the tablets have been approved in six strengths—so doctors can tailor doses to each patient.