India's GDP growth could touch 7% in FY26: Chief economist
India's chief economic adviser, V Anantha Nageswaran, says the country's GDP could grow as much as 7% in FY26—if ongoing trade talks with the US work out.
He sounded optimistic about sorting out tariff issues soon, pointing to strong private investment and more foreign money coming in as reasons for hope.
Nageswaran on AI, regulatory reforms, and more
Nageswaran highlighted that India's economy grew a solid 7.8% in the first quarter of FY24, up from the same quarter last year.
He believes staying plugged into global supply chains—not just focusing on domestic indigenisation—is key for keeping up this momentum.
He also called out how regulatory reforms and incentives are helping, and said AI could bring new high-paying jobs (though it might shake things up at first).