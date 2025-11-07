China is easing rare earth export restrictions a little

Why it matters: China has a stranglehold on rare earths

Rare earths are essential for stuff like electric cars, smartphones, and even gaming consoles—and China controls over 90% of the world's supply.

While these new licenses help a little, strict rules from earlier this year still apply—even to products made outside China if they use Chinese rare earths or tech.

That means global companies now have more hoops to jump through, and supply chains stay complicated.

If you're into tech or cars, these moves could impact what's available (and how much it costs) around the world.