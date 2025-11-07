China is easing rare earth export restrictions a little
China is preparing to introduce new one-year licenses for rare earth exports following an agreement between the US and China to pause some restrictions, which are expected to make it a bit easier to ship these key materials abroad.
But don't get too excited—big restrictions are still in place, especially for defense-related buyers.
The government says this is about national security and stopping workarounds, as trade tensions with the US continue.
Why it matters: China has a stranglehold on rare earths
Rare earths are essential for stuff like electric cars, smartphones, and even gaming consoles—and China controls over 90% of the world's supply.
While these new licenses help a little, strict rules from earlier this year still apply—even to products made outside China if they use Chinese rare earths or tech.
That means global companies now have more hoops to jump through, and supply chains stay complicated.
If you're into tech or cars, these moves could impact what's available (and how much it costs) around the world.