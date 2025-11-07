Samsung appoints Park Hark-kyu to lead revamped Business Support Office

Samsung just named Park Hark-kyu as the head of its upgraded Business Support Office—a team that now serves chairman Jay Y. Lee and acts as a key decision-making body for everything from chips to smartphones. This comes years after Samsung scrapped its old Future Strategy Office, aiming for a fresh approach to top-level coordination.

In the face of intensifying tech competition and leadership transitions With tech competition heating up and leadership changes shaking things up at Samsung, this move is all about staying sharp and organized.

Samsung has indicated it is not returning to the old "control tower" model, but rather building a smarter support system to keep their edge in global markets.

Park's background and expertise Park Hark-kyu isn't new to high-stakes roles—he's a former CFO who joined the Business Support Task Force last year.

Known for his steady hand in management, he's seen as someone who can keep Samsung's strategy on track.