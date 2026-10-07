Alexa architect Rohit Prasad named CEO of Boston Dynamics
What's the story
Boston Dynamics, the robotics arm of Hyundai Motor Group, has announced the appointment of Rohit Prasad as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The move is part of a strategy to bolster the company's position in physical artificial intelligence (AI). Prasad is an internationally recognized AI expert with extensive experience in conversational and generative AI, multimodal AI, and artificial general intelligence.
Career highlights
Prasad's experience and expertise
At Amazon, Prasad was instrumental in the early development of Alexa and later led the company's Alexa and AGI divisions. He also spearheaded the development of the Nova family of foundation models.
His work has expanded AI beyond products and services to developer and partner ecosystems.
Before joining Amazon, he spent 14 years at Raytheon BBN Technologies working on machine learning research for US government and commercial clients.
Future plans
Advancing physical AI
With Prasad at the helm, Boston Dynamics hopes to combine its robotics expertise with advanced AI capabilities. The aim is to fast-track the industrial deployment and commercialization of intelligent robots.
The company plans to explore the potential of advanced AI and robotics technologies across Hyundai Motor Group's industrial base, including manufacturing, logistics, and mobility.
AI integration
A leap forward in physical AI
Prasad said Boston Dynamics has unique capabilities in realizing physical AI, thanks to its world-class robotics technology.
He believes that by converging advanced AI and robotics, they can create meaningful value in the real world.
This will lead to a new leap forward in physical AI by expanding the scope of robotics across industries.
Prasad holds a bachelor's in Electronics and Communications Engineering from Birla Institute of Technology (Mesra) and a master's in Electrical Engineering from Illinois Tech.