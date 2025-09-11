Alibaba's $3.2B bond sale to boost cloud, e-commerce expansion Business Sep 11, 2025

Alibaba just announced it's raising $3.2 billion by selling a special kind of bond that can later turn into US-listed shares (set for 2032).

Most of the cash—about 80%—is going straight into upgrading their cloud tech and data centers, while the rest will help grow their international e-commerce platforms.