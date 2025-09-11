Next Article
Alibaba's $3.2B bond sale to boost cloud, e-commerce expansion
Alibaba just announced it's raising $3.2 billion by selling a special kind of bond that can later turn into US-listed shares (set for 2032).
Most of the cash—about 80%—is going straight into upgrading their cloud tech and data centers, while the rest will help grow their international e-commerce platforms.
Previous funding rounds and AI investment
Alibaba isn't new to this play—they raised $5B in 2024 and another $1.5B in 2025 through similar bonds.
They're also pouring over $53 billion into AI over three years, showing they're serious about making cloud services smarter and expanding platforms like AliExpress, Lazada, and Trendyol around the world.