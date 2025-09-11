PNC's $4B deal shows its ambition to rival JPMorgan

PNC is expanding into new areas, like crypto and private credit

Since 2013, PNC has climbed up to become the eighth-largest US bank with close to $600 billion in assets.

Unlike many banks shutting down branches, PNC is opening more locations to attract new customers and low-cost deposits.

They're also teaming up with Coinbase for crypto transactions and working with TCW Group to break into private credit markets.

President Mark Wiedman—possibly next in line as CEO—is pushing for fresh ideas to keep PNC competitive in today's fast-changing banking world.