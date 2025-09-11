Why China is pushing the yuan's role in global trade Business Sep 11, 2025

China is making a big push for its currency, the yuan, to play a bigger role in international trade—mainly to cut back on using the US dollar.

With the dollar losing 7% of its value since January and having its worst start to a year since 1973, China sees an opening.

The yuan, meanwhile, has reached its highest level since Mr Trump was re-elected in November and is catching more attention from foreign investors.