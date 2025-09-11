Asian markets mixed as US producer prices drop

Fed rate cut talks are heating up

With this surprise dip in prices, talk of a Fed rate cut is heating up—most are betting on a 0.25% cut, but some experts think it could be bigger.

Economist Neil Dutta even floated the idea of a 0.5% reduction, though not everyone agrees.

All eyes are now on Thursday's inflation data, which could shape what the Fed does next week as debates over inflation and the economy continue.