Altman calls Meta's AI team poaching 'war cry'
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman isn't thrilled about Meta poaching his researchers.
After at least seven OpenAI team members joined Mark Zuckerberg's new Superintelligence Labs, Altman called the move a "war cry," adding, "Winning is fun. And I expect to win."
Altman on Meta's 'crazy' recruiting style
Altman criticized Meta's "crazy" recruiting style and said they had to dig deep for talent.
He discussed rumors of $100 million signing bonuses but admitted OpenAI is working on ways to keep its people.
For him, loyalty and long-term vision matter—he wants OpenAI to be around for decades, not just win this year's AI race.