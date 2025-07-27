Next Article
TCS to cut 2% of global workforce, layoffs begin next week
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is set to lay off 2% of its global workforce over the coming year, mostly impacting mid and senior-level staff.
The company says this move is part of its "Future-Ready" plan, and reassures that client services will stay on track during the changes.
TCS is investing heavily in AI and new tech
This downsizing is tied to a bigger push for efficiency, as TCS invests heavily in AI, new tech, and reskilling programs.
The company is also updating how teams work and promises support for those affected—including appropriate benefits, outplacement, counseling, and help finding new roles.