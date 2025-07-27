Lodha aims to generate ₹21,000 crore in sales this year

Modi on lodha's growth plans

The company already kicked off projects worth ₹8,000 crore in the first quarter and has more lined up for later this year.

Modi points out that having a steady flow of new projects and good market conditions are key to hitting these goals.

Lodha's profits jumped 42% this quarter and sales bookings are up too—momentum they hope will continue with more launches during the festive season.

Looking ahead, they're planning even bigger launches worth ₹25,000 crore next year using newly acquired land.