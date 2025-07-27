UK goods entering India will get cheaper with new trade deal

Timeline for tariff reductions across various sectors

Get ready for some price drops, though it'll happen gradually.

Chocolates will be duty-free in seven years, and pastries will be duty-free over 10 years.

Pet food loses its 22% duty in seven years, and cosmetics get tariff-free status over 10 years.

Even luxury whisky gets a break—tariffs will drop to 40% by the 10th year for bottles above $6 per 750ml.

Industrial goods like ferrous scrap go duty-free right away, with other materials following suit over 10 years.

This deal could seriously level up UK-India trade ties.

