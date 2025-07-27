Next Article
US business leaders heading to China amid crunch trade talks
A group of top US business leaders—led by FedEx CEO Rajesh Subramaniam and joined by Boeing execs—are heading to China this week.
Their goal? To restart important conversations with Chinese officials, just as both countries are deep in trade negotiations happening in Sweden.
US-China trade talks deadline
The timing is big: US and Chinese officials are currently hashing out trade terms, with a tight August 12 deadline looming for a new deal.
If things don't work out, higher tariffs on Chinese goods could kick in, making things more tense between the two countries.
The delegation hopes their meetings can help strengthen economic ties and maybe ease some of that pressure.