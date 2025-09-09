Next Article
Altmin's MSP listing boosts India's clean energy push
Hyderabad-based Altmin just became the first Indian company to join the US-led Mineral Security Partnership (MSP), with its project officially listed in August 2025.
Known for making key materials for lithium-ion batteries, Altmin's big goal is to help India build its own battery supply chain and rely less on imports.
Altmin to bring advanced lithium refining tech from Brazil
This MSP listing gives India a stronger role in critical minerals and deepens ties with Brazil through BRICS.
Founder & MD Anjani Sri Mourya Sunkavalli called it a major step for India's clean energy future.
With MSP support, Altmin plans to bring in advanced lithium refining tech from Brazil—helping India cut its dependence on China and push toward energy independence.