Amazon enlists corporate staff for Prime Day deliveries
Amazon is asking its New York City office employees—including engineers and marketers—to step into the warehouse for Prime Day.
With order volumes about to spike, these corporate folks will help pack groceries and load up delivery carts at an Amazon Fresh site in Brooklyn.
It's all about keeping things running smoothly during one of the company's busiest sales events.
How corporate staff can volunteer for shifts
Corporate staff can volunteer for two-hour shifts between 10am and 6pm Tuesday to Friday.
They'll pick items, pack boxes, and load delivery carts—but can still duck into a conference room if they need to get their usual work done.
The idea? Bring the office and warehouse teams closer together while handling the Prime Day chaos.
Prime Day surge in orders
Prime Day always means a massive surge in orders—usually handled by hiring thousands of extra workers.
By getting corporate employees involved on the ground, Amazon hopes to speed up deliveries and give customers a better experience when it counts most.