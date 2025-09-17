Amazon India marketplace finally turns a profit
Big news for Amazon India: after more than a decade of heavy spending and losses, its marketplace division just posted its first-ever operational profit for the year ending March 2025, with an EBITDA of ₹2,770 crore.
It's a major milestone since launching back in 2013.
Revenue shot up 19% to ₹30,139 crore
Amazon India's revenue shot up 19% to ₹30,139 crore this year, thanks to more marketplace activity and a strong jump in ad sales.
The real highlight? Net losses dropped by nearly 90%—from ₹3,469 crore last year to just ₹374 crore now.
They also kept costs in check by trimming employee benefits and payment fees.
Operating cash flow soared over 6 times
Operating cash flow didn't just improve—it soared over six times to ₹4,942 crore.
Unlike last year's big cash infusion from headquarters, Amazon ran FY25 without new equity funding.
Next up: they're investing $233 million into better logistics and tech across India's fast-growing e-commerce scene.
Flipkart remains Amazon's main rival
Even with this win, Amazon isn't relaxing—Flipkart is still its main rival.
Both companies cut their losses this year, but Amazon pulled ahead faster in the profitability race.