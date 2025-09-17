Amazon India marketplace finally turns a profit

Big news for Amazon India: after more than a decade of heavy spending and losses, its marketplace division just posted its first-ever operational profit for the year ending March 2025, with an EBITDA of ₹2,770 crore. It's a major milestone since launching back in 2013.

Revenue shot up 19% to ₹30,139 crore Amazon India's revenue shot up 19% to ₹30,139 crore this year, thanks to more marketplace activity and a strong jump in ad sales.

The real highlight? Net losses dropped by nearly 90%—from ₹3,469 crore last year to just ₹374 crore now.

They also kept costs in check by trimming employee benefits and payment fees.

Operating cash flow soared over 6 times Operating cash flow didn't just improve—it soared over six times to ₹4,942 crore.

Unlike last year's big cash infusion from headquarters, Amazon ran FY25 without new equity funding.

Next up: they're investing $233 million into better logistics and tech across India's fast-growing e-commerce scene.