India to allow consulting firms to offer multiple services

MDPs could open up new avenues for local talent

Right now, strict rules make it tough for Indian professionals from different backgrounds to work together under one firm.

If these new MDPs get the green light (the government is asking for public feedback until September 30), they could shake up the $240 billion global consulting market and boost India's self-reliance—especially in fast-growing areas like ESG advisory and tech services.

It's a big step toward giving young Indian professionals more opportunities at home and making India less dependent on foreign firms.