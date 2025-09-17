Amazon India slashes losses by 89% in FY25 Business Sep 17, 2025

Amazon India just pulled off a huge turnaround—cutting its net losses by 89% this past year.

Losses dropped from ₹3,469.5cr to only ₹374.3cr, while revenue jumped 19% to ₹30,139cr.

Most of that growth came from marketplace services and a big boost in advertising and logistics, all thanks to tighter cost controls and smarter operations.