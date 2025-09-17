Next Article
Amazon India slashes losses by 89% in FY25
Business
Amazon India just pulled off a huge turnaround—cutting its net losses by 89% this past year.
Losses dropped from ₹3,469.5cr to only ₹374.3cr, while revenue jumped 19% to ₹30,139cr.
Most of that growth came from marketplace services and a big boost in advertising and logistics, all thanks to tighter cost controls and smarter operations.
Flipkart also shows improvement
Flipkart isn't far behind—its losses shrank by 37%, down to ₹1,494cr for FY25. Revenue climbed 14%, driven by more action in marketplace and ads.
Both Amazon and Flipkart are showing that smart spending and new ideas can pay off—even when the e-commerce game gets tough.