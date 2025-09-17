Mankind Pharma uses GPT-5 to boost R&D, manufacturing
Mankind Pharma, one of India's biggest pharma companies, is now using OpenAI's latest AI tech—including GPT-5—to boost everything from research and manufacturing to medical communications.
The idea is to turn massive data into quick, smart decisions in an industry where time and accuracy really matter.
AI tools for sales and marketing
Since July 2025, Mankind's teams have been building their own AI tools—no coding needed—to help with sales, marketing, and more.
These tools generate multilingual content for doctors and patients, plus provide live dashboards for R&D and supply chain updates.
Improving quality in manufacturing
In manufacturing, AI is already spotting problems early by analyzing sensor data and batch records—helping improve quality fast.
Overall, the move aims to give employees faster insights and smoother communication so Mankind can deliver better healthcare as the pharma world keeps changing.