Amazon now arrives in Mumbai ahead of GIF sale
Amazon has rolled out its quick delivery service, Amazon Now, in Mumbai—following successful launches in Bengaluru and Delhi previously.
The service lets you order essentials and groceries for super-fast delivery, with demand growing by 25% month-on-month in Bengaluru and Delhi.
To keep up, Amazon already runs 100+ dark stores across these cities and plans to add hundreds more by the year-end.
Flexible delivery options for shoppers
The timing is no accident—Amazon Now arrives right before the Great Indian Festival sale kicks off on September 23.
Shoppers can pick from flexible delivery options: get essentials in minutes or schedule other items for later the same day or next day during the busy season.
With rivals like Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart in the mix, Amazon says it is committed to making shopping easier, aiming to stand out with speed and convenience.