Amazon now arrives in Mumbai ahead of GIF sale

Flexible delivery options for shoppers

The timing is no accident—Amazon Now arrives right before the Great Indian Festival sale kicks off on September 23.

Shoppers can pick from flexible delivery options: get essentials in minutes or schedule other items for later the same day or next day during the busy season.

With rivals like Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart in the mix, Amazon says it is committed to making shopping easier, aiming to stand out with speed and convenience.