SpiceJet shares end 6-day losing streak: What's fueling rally?

SpiceJet 's shares surged by a whopping 5% today, hitting an intraday high of ₹34.85. The spike in share price comes after the airline announced a financial settlement with Carlyle Aviation Partners, ending its six-day losing streak. The deal is said to ease some of the financial burden on the low-cost carrier and strengthen its balance sheet.

Settlement Details of the financial settlement The financial settlement with Carlyle Aviation Partners includes $79.6 million for future aircraft engine maintenance and $9.9 million in cash. This is expected to offset lease obligations of around $121.18 million, as per a regulatory filing by the company today. The deal also includes equity shares worth $50 million for Carlyle, with an option to adjust any future proceeds against SpiceJet's lease liabilities if they exceed this amount.

Remarks SpiceJet chairman on deal Ajay Singh, the Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, called the deal an important step in the airline's restructuring efforts. He said it lowers liabilities and improves prospects for sustainable growth. The settlement comes after SpiceJet reported a consolidated net loss of ₹234 crore for Q1 FY2026 amid geopolitical and operational challenges.