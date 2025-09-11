OpenAI has signed a $300B cloud deal with Oracle

OpenAI has signed a massive five-year contract with Oracle , the Wall Street Journal reported. The deal is worth an astonishing $300 billion and involves the purchase of computing power by OpenAI from Oracle. If confirmed, this would be one of the largest cloud contracts in history. The agreement will come into effect in 2027.

Cloud transition OpenAI's cloud transition and Stargate Project involvement OpenAI has been using Oracle's computing power since summer 2024. The company also moved away from exclusively relying on Microsoft Azure as its sole cloud provider in January. This shift coincided with OpenAI's involvement in the Stargate Project, where it, SoftBank, and Oracle have pledged $500 billion toward US data center projects over four years.

AI expansion Cloud deal with Google amid AI competition OpenAI's growing computing needs have also led it to sign a cloud deal with tech giant Google, Reuters reported. This comes even as the two companies compete for AI dominance.