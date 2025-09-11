AI start-up Perplexity has raised $200M at $20B valuation
What's the story
Perplexity, a popular artificial intelligence (AI) start-up, has raised $200 million in a funding round that values the company at a whopping $20 billion. The news was first reported by The Information, citing an unnamed source familiar with the matter. Perplexity is also yet to comment on this massive fundraising.
Strategic move
Perplexity's bid for Chrome browser
Led by Aravind Srinivas, Perplexity made headlines in August when it offered $34.5 billion in cash to acquire Google's Chrome browser. The offer was way above its own valuation and showed the company's ambition to expand its reach. With over three billion users, Chrome could have given Perplexity a major edge over competitors like OpenAI, which is also developing an AI browser.
Product launch
Perplexity's AI browser and its potential impact
Perplexity, which is backed by NVIDIA, has already launched an AI browser called Comet. The innovative tool can perform certain tasks on behalf of the user. With this product, the company hopes to take on major rivals in the industry and establish itself as a key player in the competitive landscape of AI technology.