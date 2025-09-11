US inflation eases up ahead of Fed's rate cut meeting

Wall Street barely reacted to the news

Even with lower inflation, Wall Street barely reacted—the Dow dipped just 0.2%.

Analyst Manish Singh points out that if GDP keeps slowing, it could still be tough for markets.

Meanwhile, new job numbers show there were 900,000 fewer jobs added last year than we thought, hinting the US may have already gone through a mild recession.

As political voices like Donald Trump push for bigger cuts, Singh says it's important for the Fed to keep decisions independent and focused on real economic signals.